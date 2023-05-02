

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 0.4 percent at 7,464 in lackluster trade.



Investors reacted to weak manufacturing data from China and awaited Eurozone inflation due out later in the day for directional cues.



Data showed earlier in the day that French manufacturing activity contracted further in April, with the corresponding PMI, compiled by S&P Global, falling to 45.6 from 47.3 in March.



Central bank meetings also remain in focus.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday despite signs of an impending slowdown.



Fed chief Jerome Powell's post-decision press conference will be closely watched for comments around the future of monetary policy.



The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to raise rates for a seventh straight meeting on Thursday and the big question is whether it will be a 25 or 50 bps rate hike.



