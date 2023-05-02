

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.39 billion, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $1.30 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $12.44 billion from $13.01 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.39 Bln. vs. $1.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q1): $12.44 Bln vs. $13.01 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX