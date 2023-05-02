

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $435.40 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $548.01 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $715.36 million or $3.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $63.46 billion from $57.72 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $435.40 Mln. vs. $548.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.13 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.29 -Revenue (Q1): $63.46 Bln vs. $57.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.70 to $11.90



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX