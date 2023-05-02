

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $214.05 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $193.97 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $900.20 million from $836.55 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $214.05 Mln. vs. $193.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.55 vs. $2.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q1): $900.20 Mln vs. $836.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.33 - $9.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3,615 - $3,700 Mln



