

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.72 billion, or $6.09 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $1.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $35.08 billion from $38.38 billion last year.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



