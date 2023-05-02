

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trinity Industries (TRN):



Earnings: $4.4 million in Q1 vs. -$0.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $6.1 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $641.7 million in Q1 vs. $472.7 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.70



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX