

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $191.19 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $38.08 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.0% to $662.92 million from $463.42 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $191.19 Mln. vs. $38.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q1): $662.92 Mln vs. $463.42 Mln last year.



