

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG):



Earnings: $1.29 billion in Q1 vs. -$2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.58 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $695 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.24 per share Revenue: $3.76 billion in Q1 vs. $2.31 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.50



