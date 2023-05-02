

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $233.4 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $171.9 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250.5 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $3.57 billion from $3.27 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.25



