

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Tuesday reaffirmed its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share growth in a range of 7-11 percent. Full-year earnings growth is expected to be in the range of 13-17 percent. The company now projects adjusted revenue growth at the higher end of its previous outlook in a range of 6 to 9 percent.



On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting the company to report full-year revenue of $6.09 billion. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company reported earnings of $198.5 million or $1.67 per share, up from $176.6 million or $1.49 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $2.05 per share that beat wall street estimates of $2.02 per share.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.65 billion, up 7.8 percent from $1.53 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected $1.65 billion.



