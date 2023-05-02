

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) released Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$88.02 million, or -$0.36 per share. This compares with -$81.50 million, or -$0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $38.90 million from $33.17 million last year.



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$88.02 Mln. vs. -$81.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.36 vs. -$0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $38.90 Mln vs. $33.17 Mln last year.



