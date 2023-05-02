

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.05 billion, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.05 Bln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.34 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.09



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX