

Amcor plc (AMCR) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $177 million, or $0.119 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.178 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $3.67 billion from $3.71 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $177 Mln. vs. $269 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.119 vs. $0.178 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.74



