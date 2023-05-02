

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):



Earnings: $1.8 billion in Q1 vs. -$3.1 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.44 in Q1 vs. -$0.78 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.5 billion or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.41 per share Revenue: $41.5 billion in Q1 vs. $34.5 billion in the same period last year.



