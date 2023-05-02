

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $908.3 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $674.5 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $8.72 billion from $7.64 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



