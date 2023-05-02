

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK):



Earnings: -$5.67 million in Q1 vs. $7.48 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q1 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MeridianLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.58 million or $0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $77.14 million in Q1 vs. $72.75 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $76.0 - $79.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $307.0 - $313.0 Mln



