

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel and metal company, reported that its first quarter net loss was 8 million euros compared to a net income of 172 million euros in the prior year. Loss per share was 0.08 euros compared to a net income of 1.68 euros per share last year.



Including negative material special effects of 21 million euros, mainly relating to the implementation of a hub structure in France to support further growth, Operating income (EBITDA) was 48 million euros compared to 254 million euros in the prior year.



Sales for the first quarter declined to 2.1 billion euros from last year's 2.4 billion euros, as a result of the lower overall price level.



The company forecasts an EBITDA before material special effects of 60 million euros to 110 million euros and a positive cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter.



