

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK]), a German remote access and control computer software, on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings for the first-quarter, reflecting an increase in revenue, driven by successful up- and cross-selling measures, increased growth momentum in SMB, among others.



In addition, the software provider has confirmed its full-year revenue guidance.



Michael Wilkens, CFO of TeamViewer, said: ' Our SMB business in particular saw a strong momentum.Although it is still very early in the year, we are confident that we are well on track to meet our full-year guidance. »



For the three-month period, the company posted a net income of 23.149 million euros or 0.13 euro per share, higher than 14.692 million euros or 0.07 euro per share, reported for the same period of last year.



Pre-tax earnings were at 35.729 million euros as against last year's 22.416 million euros.



Operating income moved up to 40.393 million euros from 28.083 million euros of previous year.



EBIT increased to 40.4 million euros from 28.1 million euros of last year period.



EBITDA stood at 54.1 million euros, compared with 41.2 million euros of 2022.



Revenue was at 151.309 million euros, versus 134.494 million euros. SMB segment generated revenue 122.4 million euros, compared with 110.6 million euros of previous year period.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the company has confirmed its annual guidance, expecting double-digit revenue growth within a range of 10 percent - 14 percent.



TeamViewer also confirmed adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of around 40 percent, for the year.



