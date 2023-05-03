

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment Plc (PDYPY, PDYPF), an Irish sports betting and gambling company, on Wednesday posted an increase in revenue for the first-quarter ended on March 31, especially driven by a surge in revenue from the U.S.



For the three-month period, the company's revenue moved up to 2.411 billion pounds from 1.566 billion pounds, registered for the same period of 2022. Sports revenue was at 1.495 billion pounds as against 930 million pounds a year ago.



Gaming revenue stood at 916 million pounds, versus 636 million pounds of previous year period.



Revenue from the U.S. more than doubled at 908 million pounds, compared with 429 million pounds of last year.



Peter Jackson, Chief Executive, said: 'In the US, the combination of the FanDuel Advantage and the Flutter Edge drove further market share gains. We added over 1.5m customers in the quarter and we remain the clear market leader. Our US sports betting handle of $10.9bn represented almost 60% of the Group's total sportsbook stakes.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX