

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):



Earnings: -$19 million in Q1 vs. $69 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q1 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $84 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.34 per share Revenue: $978 million in Q1 vs. $969 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 - $2.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.90 - $3.95 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX