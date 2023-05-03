

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $72.40 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $45.31 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.11 million or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $1.31 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $72.40 Mln. vs. $45.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q1): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



