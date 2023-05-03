

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Griffon Corp. (GFF):



Earnings: -$62.26 million in Q2 vs. $65.69 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.17 in Q2 vs. $1.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $66.94 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $710.98 million in Q2 vs. $779.62 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.7 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX