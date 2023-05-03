

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $120 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $2.643 billion from $2.853 billion last year.



Barrick Gold Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $120 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $2.643 Bln vs. $2.853 Bln last year.



