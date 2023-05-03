

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.71 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $9.60 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $73.53 million from $63.20 million last year.



STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $2.71 Mln. vs. $9.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $73.53 Mln vs. $63.20 Mln last year.



