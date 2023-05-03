

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $580 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $563 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $4.81 billion from $4.83 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.83 - $4.88 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.11 to $4.34 Full year revenue guidance: $19.2 - $19.6 Bln



