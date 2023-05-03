

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $14 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $1.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $15.39 billion from $15.41 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $14 Mln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $15.39 Bln vs. $15.41 Bln last year.



