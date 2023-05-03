

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF):



Earnings: -$59 million in Q1 vs. $400 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.22 in Q1 vs. $1.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $141 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.81 per share Revenue: $2.47 billion in Q1 vs. $3.17 billion in the same period last year.



