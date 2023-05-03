

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $926 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $379 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $684 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $3.08 billion from $2.52 billion last year.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $926 Mln. vs. $379 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year.



