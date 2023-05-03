

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at -Euro44.4 million, or -Euro1.30 per share. This compares with -Euro122.7 million, or -Euro3.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.1% to Euro62.3 million from Euro41.5 million last year.



MorphoSys AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -Euro44.4 Mln. vs. -Euro122.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -Euro1.30 vs. -Euro3.59 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro62.3 Mln vs. Euro41.5 Mln last year.



