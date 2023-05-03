

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$7.4 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$7.7 million, or -$0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $241.3 million from $221.1 million last year.



Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$7.4 Mln. vs. -$7.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.27 vs. -$0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.30 -Revenue (Q1): $241.3 Mln vs. $221.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $-0.10 to $0.10



