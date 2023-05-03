

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $357.67 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $325.00 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $1.54 billion from $1.65 billion last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $357.67 Mln. vs. $325.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.48 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q2): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.10



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX