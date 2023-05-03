

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $25.25 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $31.67 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $32.74 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $556.39 million from $545.26 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $25.25 Mln. vs. $31.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $556.39 Mln vs. $545.26 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.14 - $4.36 Full year revenue guidance: $2.254 - $2.274 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX