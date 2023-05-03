

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - APA Corporation (APA) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $242 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $5.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $372 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 47.0% to $2.03 billion from $3.83 billion last year.



APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $242 Mln. vs. $1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $5.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.03 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX