

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $14.35 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $30.23 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $149.45 million from $166.58 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $14.35 Mln. vs. $30.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $149.45 Mln vs. $166.58 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



