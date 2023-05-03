

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):



Earnings: -$8.41 million in Q1 vs. -$41.85 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q1 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.68 million or $0.02 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $392.08 million in Q1 vs. $338.87 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $355 - $395 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX