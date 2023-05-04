

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $434.8 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $3.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $3.60 billion from $3.92 billion last year.



Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $434.8 Mln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $3.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.29 -Revenue (Q1): $3.60 Bln vs. $3.92 Bln last year.



