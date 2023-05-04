

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):



Earnings: -$138.42 million in Q4 vs. $212.28 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.39 in Q4 vs. $1.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.74 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $632.70 million in Q4 vs. $1.17 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $620 - $660 Mln



