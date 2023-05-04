

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $10.4 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $64.9 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $75.3 million or $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.5% to $326.6 million from $470.1 million last year.



Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $10.4 Mln. vs. $64.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.86 -Revenue (Q3): $326.6 Mln vs. $470.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $210 - $240 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX