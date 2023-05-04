

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TTM Technologies (TTMI):



Earnings: -$5.81 million in Q1 vs. $17.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q1 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $18.65 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $544.44 million in Q1 vs. $581.26 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.17 - $0.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $530 - $570 Mln



