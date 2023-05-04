

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $62 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $1.85 billion from $1.89 billion last year.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $62 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.



