

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $157.76 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $181.13 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $310.62 million from $292.98 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $157.76 Mln. vs. $181.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $310.62 Mln vs. $292.98 Mln last year.



