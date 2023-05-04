

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reported that its first quarter EBITDA increased by 8.5% to 128.1 million euros from the previous year.



Consolidated revenues rose 3.4% to 637.8 million euros from the prior year, driven by customer growth and an increase in sales of digital lifestyle products.



The subscriber base grew by 1.3% to 9,159 thousand in the first three months of the year.



For the 2023 financial year, the company reiterated the guidance made at the beginning of the year. It still expects EBITDA to be in the range of 480 million euros to 500 million euros and free cash flow of 250 million euros to 270 million euros.



