

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German property company, Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) Thursday said its preliminary fund from operations for the first quarter came in at 144.8 million euros or 0.36 euros per share, same as the previous year.



The company said its net asset value declined to 19.461 billion euros or 49.03 euro per share, on revaluation of the portfolio.



Final results of the first quarter are scheduled to be reported on May 8.



