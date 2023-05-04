

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a German manufacturer and retailer of combi steamers and ovens, on Thursday said its EBIT for the first quarter grew about 39 percent to 66.5 million euros from 47.8 million euros last year.



The EBIT margin for the quarter rose to 23.5 percent from 21.2 percent, benefiting from the very good sales revenue performance combined with a disproportionately low increase in cost levels compared to sales revenues.



Sales revenues for the quarter rose 25 percent to 282 million euros, backed by unit growth and price increases during the period.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its 2023 forecast. It expects sales revenue growth in high single-digit percentage range and EBIT margin slightly below previous year level.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX