

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German semiconductor company, Thursday posted profit from continuing operations before tax of 1.064 billion euros for the second quarter, significantly higher than 590 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, helped by growth in revenue.



The company had a profit of 826 million euros or 0.63 euros per share for the quarter, up from 469 million euros or 0.35 euros per share last year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.69 euros.



Quarterly revenue increased nearly 25% to 4.119 billion euros from 3.298 billion euros in the same period a year ago, driven by rise in demand.



Looking forward to the third quarter, the company sees revenue of about 4 billion euros.



For the full year, the company has raised its revenue outlook to 16.2 billion plus or minus 300 million euros from 15.5 billion plus or minus 500 million euros.



