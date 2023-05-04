

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK), a Swiss telecommunications provider, on Thursday reported a decline net income for the first-quarter, reflecting a fall in revenue, amidst a decrease in Swiss core business sales and revenue from telecoms services.



In addition, for full-year 2023, the company has confirmed its outlook.



For the three-month period, the company registered a net income of CHF 442 million, compared with CHF 447 million, recorded for the same period of 2022.



Operating income or EBIT was at CHF 573 million as against last year's CHF 549 million.



Operating income before depreciation and amortization or EBITDA stood at CHF 1.164 billion, versus CHF 1.137 billion of previous year quarter.



Revenue, for the period moved down to CHF 2.747 billion from CHF 2.754 billion of 2022.



In the Swiss core business, sales fell slightly by CHF12 million to CHF 2.044 billion, whereas revenue from telecoms services decreased overall by 1.2 percent to CHF 1.348 billion.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the company has confirmed its guidance. Swisscom expects EBITDA of CHF 4.6 billion - 4.7 billion, on revenue of CHF 11.1 billion - 11.2 billion.



The telecom firm also projects capital expenditure of around CHF 2.3 billion, for the year.



For full year 2023, subject to achieving its targets, Swisscom expects to propose payment of an unchanged dividend of CHF 22 per share.



