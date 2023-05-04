

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Thursday said its profit before tax for the first quarter increased 38% to DKK 24.737 billion from DKK 17.919 billion in the previous year.



Net profit jumped to DKK 19.814 billion or DKK 8.78 per share from DKK 14.210 billion or DKK 6.22 per share last year.



Quarterly sales inceased 27% to DKK 53.367 billion from DKK 42.031 billion a year ago.



Looking forward, the company expects full-year sales growth to be in the range of 24% - 30% at constant exchange rates, which was raised from 13% - 19% in April.



