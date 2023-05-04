

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), on Thursday, reported that trading so far this year has been in line with expectations with continued good operational performance, and said its full year 2023 guidance remains unchanged from the Preliminary announcement on 23 February 2023.



The company still projects FY23 sales growth in the range of 3% - 5%, underlying earnings per share growth between 5% and 7%, with free cash flow of about £1.2 billion.



Also, the company stated that it would pay the 2022 final dividend of 16.6 pence per share, subject to shareholder approval, on 1 June 2023.



Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive, said, 'Trading so far this year has been in line with expectations with continued good operational performance. Order flow on new programmes, renewals and progress on our opportunity pipeline remains strong. In particular, the AUKUS announcement in March is significant for the company in the medium and long-term and we look forward to supporting our customers in this far reaching programme...'



