

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Sartorius (SARTF), engaged in the business of medical instruments and supplies on Thursday announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Rainer Lehmann.



Rainer Lehmann would step down from his position by the end of October 2023 to pursue a new opportunity outside the company.



Rainer Lehmann was appointed CFO in March 2017.



The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG has initiated a search process to identify a successor to Rainer Lehmann.



Shares of Sartorius closed Wednesday's trading at $304.90, down $1.80 or 0.59 percent from the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX