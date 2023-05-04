

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc. (DLN.L) reported that its EPRA vacancy rate reduced from 6.4% at 31 December 2022 to 4.9% at 31 March 2023, with 1.8 million pounds of rent either signed in the second-quarter to date or under offer.



For the March quarter day, office rent collected to date stands at 98%.



Letting activity in the first quarter were 17.1 million pounds at an average 6.6% above December 2022 ERV.



Net debt decreased to 1.23 billion pounds at 31 March 2023 from 1.26 billion pounds at 31 December 2022 with net disposal proceeds of 53.6 million pounds offsetting capital expenditure in the period of 29.1 million pounds. Payment of the final dividend of 54.5 pence per share is due on 2 June 2023.



